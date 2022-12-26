New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for a routine check-up and a minor stomach infection, official sources told ANI on Monday.

According to the sources, the 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital for a routine check-up around noon on Monday and is likely to be discharged soon.

The official sources also informed that there is nothing to be worried about and that she was well.

The hospitalisation of the 63-year-old minister comes at a crucial time since the presentation of Budget of the nation is only a month away.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi. (ANI)

