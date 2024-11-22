NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], November 22: Chitkara University has earned a prominent place on the global academic stage, ranking 161st in the world and 13th in India in the inaugural Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025. Developed in collaboration with Schmidt Science Fellows, this esteemed ranking celebrates universities excelling in interdisciplinary research--an approach that is becoming increasingly important to tackle complex global challenges. Among 749 universities from 92 countries, Chitkara University has distinguished itself, demonstrating its dedication to driving innovative research and academic excellence. India has also made a strong impact, with 65 institutions featured in the rankings, reflecting the country's growing prominence in the global academic and scientific arenas.

Chitkara University's success is further highlighted by its 7th position in India under the Process Pillar. This category recognises institutions for their strong administrative frameworks, advanced facilities, and a research-friendly environment that encourages collaboration across disciplines. Such accomplishments emphasise the university's commitment to building a supportive space where researchers can break through traditional academic boundaries and work together to find creative solutions.

The Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025 evaluate universities across three key areas: Inputs, which assess funding and resources; Processes, which focus on institutional support systems; and Outputs, which consider the quality of research, influential publications, and overall reputation. Chitkara University's outstanding performance across these areas reflects its thoughtful investments in research and its determination to empower faculty and students to explore diverse academic frontiers.

This milestone speaks to Chitkara University's vision of bridging academic divides and creating a culture of innovation. The university consistently aligns its academic goals with pressing real-world needs, paving the way for meaningful contributions that make a difference globally. By championing bold interdisciplinary initiatives and encouraging collaborative thinking, Chitkara University continues to secure its place among the world's top institutions.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, shared her joy at this achievement, saying, "Interdisciplinary research is not just about linking different fields; it's about creating transformative solutions that reach beyond boundaries and improve lives. This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation, the dedication of our talented researchers, and our mission to create a better world. It is a proud moment to see Chitkara University shine on the global stage, showcasing India's capabilities in scientific research."

This recognition marks a new chapter in Chitkara University's journey, inspiring it to deepen its global partnerships and invest further in advanced resources. The university remains steadfast in its mission to push the boundaries of knowledge and shape a brighter future for humanity.

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-aligned education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships, aiming to produce graduates well-prepared to meet the challenges of the global marketplace.

