Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): HashedIn Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with Snowflake, the Cloud Data Platform.

This partnership combines HashedIn's technical expertise with Snowflake's exceptional solutions for Data and Analytics.

Snowflake's exponential growth, global presence, and willingness to invest in the Indian market are some of the key reasons why HashedIn has decided to partner with them.

HashedIn, a born-in-the-cloud company, foresees this partnership with Snowflake which will help establish synergies in both data cloud strategy and data warehousing modernization, hence accelerating customers' growth.

"HashedIn Technologies has been recognised as one of India's best organisations to work for in IT in 2020 - and that speaks volumes of their culture. Happy employees will keep customers at the heart of everything they do, which is what Snowflake is all about. I'm excited to partner with a company of similar values to Snowflake and look forward to growing our successes alongside HashedIn," said Vimal Venkatram, Country Manager for India, Snowflake.

"Our enterprise customers are increasingly looking to move data warehouse workloads to Snowflake. With HashedIn's rich experience in data engineering, and Snowflake's unique, built-for-the-cloud architecture, this partnership will help us reach out to a wider set of enterprise customers. We look forward to showcase our common values through our partnership and give importance to the true value of data," said Sripathi Krishnan, CTO, HashedIn Technologies.

