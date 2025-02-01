New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared some of the "interesting data points" from the Economic Survey 2024-25, that was tabled in the Parliament on Friday.

In a thread on X, Narendra Modi's personal website and the Narendra Modi Mobile App official handle shared how India's non-fossil fuel power generation has leapfrogged, the rise in services exports, record private spending, credit surge for small farmers, expanded highway network, enhanced rural power supply availability, among others.

Explaining each point through infographic, the prime minister painted a picture on how the country's total non-fossil fuel power generation (in thousand-gigawatt hours). During 2013-14 to 2022-23 (provisional), the green power generation rose from 236.63 (in thousand-gigawatt hours) to 420.81 (in thousand-gigawatt hours).

Over the past two decade or so, India's global services share had doubled, strengthening the country's position in the world.

In another infographic, he shared how India posted highest private spending in 22 years.

"Consumption drives the economy forward!" the thread read.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure's share of GDP is projected to reach 61.8 per cent in 2024-25. This share is the highest since 2002-03.

In the next infographic, he shared the growth story in credit for small farmers. "315 per cent Credit Surge for Small Farmers - Empowering those who feed the nation."

Agri credit soared 201 per cent from Rs 8.45 lakh crore to Rs 25.48 lakh crore.

Further, highways expanded rapidly during his prime ministership. It saw 150 per cent growth over the past decade - 2014-2024.

Moving on, he said rural India got more power - the daily average power supply soars to 21.9 hours from 12.5 hours a decade ago.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey tabled today projected the Indian economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent. The survey document highlighted that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

India's GDP grew by an impressive 8.2 per cent during the financial year 2023-24 and continued to be the fastest-growing major economy. The economy grew by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

The government expects 6.4 per cent growth in the current fiscal 2024-25. (ANI)

