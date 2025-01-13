New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): India's retail inflation, based on the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2024, stands at 5.22 per cent, marking a decrease from the previous month.

Inflation in rural areas was recorded at 5.76 per cent, while urban inflation was lower at 4.58 per cent, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for December 2024 saw a year-on-year inflation rate of 8.39 per cent, reflecting a slight decline compared to the 9.04 per cent recorded in November 2024.

The corresponding food inflation rates for rural and urban areas stood at 8.65 per cent and 7.90 per cent, respectively. The data reveals a consistent decline in both CPI and food inflation rates since mid-2024, with December marking the lowest levels in the past four months.

The housing inflation rate for December 2024 was 2.71 per cent, a slight drop from November's 2.87 per cent. This index is compiled only for urban areas, reflecting the changing dynamics in housing costs.

A notable decline in inflation was observed in some categories pulses, sugar and confectionery, personal care, and cereals, contributing to the overall easing of price pressures.

Among the items showing the highest inflation rates, peas (vegetables) recorded an alarming 89.12 per cent increase, followed by potato (68.23 per cent), garlic (58.17 per cent), coconut oil (45.41 per cent), and cauliflower (39.42 per cent). On the other hand, key items such as jeera (-34.69 per cent), ginger (-22.93 per cent), dry chillies (-10.32 per cent), and LPG (-9.29 per cent) saw deflation, easing the overall consumer burden.

The month-on-month data for December 2024 shows a decline in the CPI (general) for both rural and urban areas. The rural CPI decreased by 0.50 per cent, while the urban CPI saw a drop of 0.62 per cent.

The combined CPI also fell by 0.56 per cent. Similarly, the CFPI recorded a month-on-month decline of 1.30 per cent for rural areas, 1.73 per cent for urban areas, and 1.48 per cent for the combined index. The next release of the CPI data for January 2025 is scheduled for February 12. (ANI)

