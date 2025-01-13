Mattu Pongal is the third day of the four-day Pongal festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu. Makar Sankranti festival is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu and the day following Pongal festival is known as Mattu Pongal, which is dedicated to the worship of livestock. Mattu Pongal holds great significance as the day is dedicated to honouring and expressing gratitude to cattle, particularly cows and bulls, for their important role in agriculture and rural livelihoods. In the Tamil language, the word ‘Mattu’ means bull and this day of Pongal is for celebration of cattle, particularly bulls that play a vital role in the fields, helping the farmers to raise crops. Pongal 2025 Dates: Why Is Pongal Celebrated? Bhogi Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Other Traditions, Rituals, Delicious Recipes and More.

On this day, people in rural areas worship cows and bulls and decorate them with different coloured items. Mattu Pongal 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. The Mattu Pongal Sankranti Moment is at 09:03 AM on January 14. Though the name of the festival is specific to Tamil Nadu, it is also celebrated in other southern states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The festival is also observed by ethnic Tamil population of Sri Lanka. When Is Thai Pongal 2025? Here’s the Date, Sankranti Moment, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance You Should Know To Celebrate Pongal Festival.

Mattu Pongal 2025 Date and Timings

Mattu Pongal falls on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

The Mattu Pongal Sankranti Moment is at 09:03 AM, January 14.

Mattu Pongal Rituals and Celebrations

On the day of Mattu Pongal, cattle are bathed, their horns are painted, and they are adorned with garlands, bells, and colourful clothes. The decorated cattle are paraded through villages to showcase their importance in agriculture. Multi-coloured beads, tinkling bells, sheaves of corn and flower garlands are tied around their necks and turmeric and kumkum are also devotionally put on the foreheads of the cattle.

On this day, special dishes made of rice, jaggery, and coconut which are offered to the cattle. The festival is an occasion when the fresh harvests from the fields are shared in the form of food and sweets not only with the community but also with animals and birds. It also represents the change of season.

Mattu Pongal Significance

Pongal in Tamil Nadu marks the start of northern declination of the Sun from the Zodiac sign of Sagittarius to Capricorn. The day of Mattu Pongal is famous for Jallikattu, a bull taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on Mattu Pongal day. Farmers consider cattle sacred because they help plough fields, transport goods, and provide dairy products. Mattu Pongal is a way to express gratitude to these animals.

