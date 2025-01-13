New Delhi, January 13: Apple is likely to introduce the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. The upcoming series is expected to feature the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new model called the iPhone 17 Slim. The Slim model is said to replace the iPhone 17 Plus. There are speculations that these upcoming iPhone models from the iPhone 17 series will offer various improvements in design, performance, and features.

Earlier, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max price were leaked, and there were already rumours circulating about the leaked camera specifications for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reports indicate that the iPhone 17 series may feature a completely new design, likely to combine aluminium and glass for a premium look. Rumours suggest that the starting price for the iPhone 17 could be around INR 79,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to begin at approximately INR 1,44,900. iPhone 17 Air Launch in 2025: Apple Could Launch ‘Thinnest iPhone to Date’ With In-House Modem Codenamed ‘Sinhope’ This Year During Main Event, Says Report.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 is expected to be powered by the A19 chip and may come with 8GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to feature the A19 Pro chip with 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 may have a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pro Max model is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display. Apple might introduce an anti-reflective coating on the displays of the upcoming iPhone models to improve visibility in bright sunlight and enhance scratch resistance. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to come equipped with ProMotion displays. The devices may offer a 120Hz of refresh rate for an enhanced viewing experience. iPad 11: Apple’s Next-Gen iPad Likely To Feature A17 Pro Chip; Check Details.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to feature a camera setup, which may include a 48MP main Fusion lens, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, and a new 48MP Tetraprism telephoto lens. It is likely that both the main and telephoto cameras will use hybrid glass-plastic len to enhance its performance. Additionally, the Pro models are anticipated to upgrade the front camera to a 24MP lens.

