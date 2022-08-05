New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas has raised prices for piped cooking gas by Rs 2.63 per unit to Rs 50.59, the second hike in less than two weeks.

The revised rates will come into effect from today.

Also Read | Sita Ramam Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

On July 27, it hiked piped gas prices by Rs 2.1 to Rs 47.96.

The rationale, according to the gas distributor, is to partially offset the increase in the input cost of gas.

Also Read | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Pakhi Uses Her Trump Card in Jail; Claims Complete Right on Her Child in Star Plus' Popular Show!.

Similarly, prices of piped gas in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are being revised to Rs 50.46 per unit.

For Gurugram, it is revised to Rs 48.79.

Separately, the cost of commercial liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 19 kilograms was reduced from Monday as their prices have been slashed by Rs 36 per unit.

In the national capital Delhi, per unit of the commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,976.5.

On July 6 too, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

Prices of domestic cylinders, however, have been steady.

In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit. Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)