PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, is pleased to announce the opening of new depots for Ambuja Cement, part of the Adani Cement Group, in Kurukshetra and Bhiwani, Haryana.

Also Read | Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Kia EV6, Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti E-Vitara SUV EV and BMW X3 SUV Launch Today in India; Check Details.

This expansion comes after receiving approval from ACC&Ambuja Cement (Adani Cement Group) to establish operations at key strategic locations across Haryana, including Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Fatehabad, and Bhiwani. The new depots in Kurukshetra and Bhiwani are the first phase of this initiative, aimed at enhancing service capabilities and logistical reach in the region. The depots in Haryana are under their regular "Logistics and Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) services," catering to both ACC and Ambuja Cement, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering efficient and scalable logistics solutions.

As a trusted logistics partner for leading cement manufacturers, including Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited and Adani Cement, the newly established depots will further strengthen inventory management, reduce transit times, and improve connectivity across key industrial hubs in the region.

Also Read | Winter Fashion Trends 2025: Pearls, Fuzzy, Belted and More, Stylish Sweaters To Ace the Cozy Season.

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to expand our partnership with Ambuja Cement by opening new depots in Kurukshetra and Bhiwani. This expansion is a significant milestone in enhancing our logistics infrastructure and service capabilities in Haryana. With approval for additional locations, we are confident that these depots will strengthen our ability to meet the increasing demand for cement in the region, further solidifying our role as a reliable logistics partner in the cement industry. This initiative underscores our commitment to operational excellence and our continued support for the industry's growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)