New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The fourth round of applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods, covering air conditioners and LED lights, has received 13 proposals with a combined committed investment of Rs 1,914 crore, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The application window, operated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), remained open from September 15 to November 10, 2025.

According to the ministry, more than half of the new applicants are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), signalling growing interest among smaller manufacturers in joining the AC and LED components supply chain.

Out of the 13 applicants, one is an existing beneficiary of the PLI for White Goods (PLI-WG) Scheme and has proposed an additional investment of Rs 15 crore.

Nine applicants, amounting to 75 per cent of the total, have applied for air-conditioner component manufacturing with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,816 crores.

Their proposals include production of copper tubes, aluminium stock, compressors, motors, heat exchangers, control assemblies and other high-value AC components.

The remaining four applicants have sought approval to invest Rs 98 crore for manufacturing LED components such as LED chips, drivers and heat sinks. Overall, the proposed investments span six states, covering 13 districts across 23 locations.

The ministry said that, so far, the PLI Scheme for White Goods has attracted Rs 10,335 crores in committed investment from 80 approved beneficiaries. These projects are expected to generate production worth Rs 1.72 lakh crore and create nearly 60,000 direct jobs.

The PLI Scheme for White Goods was approved by the Union Cabinet on April 7, 2021. With a total outlay of Rs 6,238 crores, the scheme seeks to build a complete ecosystem for AC and LED component manufacturing in India and aims to raise domestic value addition from the current 15-20 per cent to 75-80 per cent, positioning India as a major global manufacturing hub. (ANI)

