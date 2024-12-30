New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Net claims of non-residents on India declined by USD 19.8 billion during the July-September quarter of 2024-25 to USD 348.5 billion, India's International Investment Position data released by RBI on Monday showed.

Higher rise in Indian residents' overseas financial assets (USD 66.5 billion) as compared to that in the foreign-owned assets in India (USD 46.7 billion) led to the decline in net claims of non-residents during the quarter, RBI said.

Net claims of non-residents on India refers to the difference between the assets and liabilities held by non-residents in India. As per reports, it indicates the overall financial position or exposure that entities/individuals outside India have in terms of claims (assets) on the country.

Over 80 per cent of the increase in overseas financial assets during July-September 2024 was due to the surge of USD 53.8 billion in the reserve assets.

Reserve assets had 63 per cent share in India's total international financial assets in September 2024.

Rise in inward portfolio investment (USD 16.5 billion) and loans (USD 15.4 billion) together accounted for over two-thirds of the rise in foreign liabilities of Indian residents during the quarter, the central bank said.

The ratio of India's international assets to international liabilities improved to 76.2 per cent in September 2024 from 74.1 per cent a quarter ago and 71.4 per cent a year ago.

The share of debt liabilities in total external liabilities increased to 52.7 per cent in September 2024 from 51.1 per cent a year ago. (ANI)

