New Delhi [India], November 18: PNB MetLife's funds have gained significant traction and trust among its customers, backed by a proven track record of outperforming benchmarks and delivering long-term wealth creation. This impressive performance is further validated by Morningstar, a global reputed fund rating agency, which has rated 99 per cent of PNB MetLife equity funds as 4 or 5 stars (for 3 years performance), signalling they have delivered top quartile returns relative to their peers. This robust investment performance and brand reputation has positioned PNB MetLife as a trusted option for those who are looking for sustainable, growth-oriented investment solutions along with life protection for securing their big dreams.

Customers choosing PNB MetLife equity funds benefit from a combination of active fund management and robust investment expertise driven by market insights, research-backed strategies, and strategic fund allocations.

PNB MetLife has now launched a new equity fund - PNB MetLife Bharat Consumption Fund which can be availed with their select ULIPs. This fund aims to tap into the booming consumption sector, offering customers an opportunity to benefit from India's rising consumer economy. Here's a closer look at how this thematic broad-based fund aligns with India's economic growth story.

India's Booming Consumption Market: A Key Investment Opportunity

India's consumption market is currently valued at approximately $2 trillion and is expected to double by 2030. This growth stands in contrast to the more mature and developed consumption markets, indicating untapped potential.

India's large youth population and fast-growing middle class coupled with rising disposable incomes and expanding digital infrastructure provide a unique consumption growth opportunity. As the fastest-growing major economy and one of the fastest growing consumption markets, India has a strong capacity to drive a new consumption boom, unlike any other economy.

The PNB MetLife Bharat Consumption Fund: Key Features and Advantages

Available through PNB MetLife's ULIP plans, the Bharat Consumption Fund provides a unique triple-benefit structure for customers:

1. Life Cover: Financial security for families

2. Wealth Creation: Focused on high-growth consumption sectors for long term returns.

3. Tax-Free Returns: Zero LTCG Tax upto Rs 2.5 Lakhs of annual premium in ULIPs

A Pathway to Long-Term Wealth Creation

The PNB MetLife Bharat Consumption Fund is ideal for investors seeking to benefit from India's expanding consumer market along with benefitting from PNB MetLife's strong track record in fund management. Available through ULIP plans, this fund encourages disciplined savings for long-term wealth creation, with an initial Rs10 NAV offer for a limited period ending 28th November 2024.

As India advances toward its ambitious economic vision of becoming a $30 Trillion economy by 2047, the Bharat Consumption Fund aligns with the nation's growth trajectory, offering customers a dependable route to financial security and long-term wealth creation.

