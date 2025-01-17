By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], January 17 (ANI) Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and the Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, according to an official involved with planning the event.

The power couple will have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests, including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials.

The Ambani's will arrive in Washington DC on the January 18.

The inaugural events will start on Saturday with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

There will also be a Cabinet reception and a Vice President's dinner that the Ambani's will attend.

The night before the inauguration Nita and Mukesh Ambani will attend a "candlelight dinner" with President-elect Trump and an intimate experience with Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance, one of the most sought-after events.

Inauguration Day will feature a number of high-profile attendees, and the Indian business tycoons will be one of the most notable names on the guest list.

In addition to X billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, tech moguls from across the pond are also attending the ceremony. French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel will be present with his wife.

Mark Zuckerberg is co-hosting a black-tie reception Monday with the Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson to celebrate the inauguration. The Ambani's are expected to attend this reception as well.

The QUAD foreign ministers including India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar will also attend the inauguration, while Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has also confirmed plans to be there.

During the inauguration Donald Trump will be sworn in as the forty seventh President of the United States. He previously served as the forty fifth President between 2017 and 2021. (ANI)

