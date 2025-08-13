PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 13: slice, which aims to build India's most loved bank, today unveiled its second UPI-powered physical branch in Gurugram, bringing its technology-forward banking philosophy to northern India. The launch follows the groundbreaking debut of India's first UPI-integrated physical banking experience in Bengaluru this June. slice SFB expands physical footprint with the launch of a UPI-first bank branch in Gurugram.

The new Gurugram branch continues slice's vision of building a banking experience that prioritizes speed, transparency, and customer delight, all while lowering the cost of delivery through technology.

With complete UPI integration woven throughout its services, this physical branch enables customers to experience banking that feels intuitive and seamless. When customers walk in, they discover that everything, from opening a bank account in minutes to depositing or withdrawing cash via slice's UPI ATM, or accessing services through self-service digital kiosks, makes banking feel as effortless as making a UPI payment.

"At slice, we're building for a future where banking feels effortless, whether it's on your phone or at a branch near you," said Rajan Bajaj, Founder and Executive Director of slice. "Gurugram represents the future of urban India. It's young, aspirational, and digital-first. With this new UPI-powered branch, we're turning a traditionally slow and complex experience into something fast, intuitive, and built for real life."

At the new Gurugram branch, customers can instantly open a savings account through self-service digital kiosks, access banking services such as fixed deposits and credit, and use the slice UPI ATM to deposit, withdraw, or transfer money - all without the need for an account number, IFSC, or debit card. By simply scanning a QR code and entering the amount, users can complete transactions with ease, extending the convenience of UPI into traditionally complex banking services.

Following its merger with North East Small Finance Bank, slice now operates as a full-stack bank, building its own core banking systems, payment infrastructure, and ATM networks from the ground up. This expansion is part of slice's broader push to build a distributed, technology-enabled, and UPI-integrated banking network that works across urban and semi-urban India alike.

The slice digital bank branch in Gurugram delivers:

* Full UPI integration across all services* UPI-powered ATMs for easy cash deposits and withdrawals* Instant customer onboarding with zero paperwork* Self-service kiosks for exploring and accessing bank products

slice SFB remains focused on building a bank for a billion Indians - one that simplifies credit, makes saving and spending easier, and brings formal finance to every corner of the country.

About slice

slice is on a mission to build India's most loved bank. It is reimagining consumer banking in India with simple, transparent, and technology-driven products. Following its merger with North East Small Finance Bank, slice operates as a full-stack bank, offering the slice savings account, slice fixed deposits, slice UPI, slice borrow, the slice UPI credit card and UPI-powered bank branches. slice's mission is to make banking faster, fairer, accessible and easier for every Indian. slice is backed by marquee global investors including Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Advent International, Blume Ventures, and Gunosy Capital.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749634/SLICE_Gurugram.jpg

