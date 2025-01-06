VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6: Tamil Perayam at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur is organising a state-level elocution competition, 'Sol Thamizha Sol - 2025', aimed at students aged between 18 and 25 years. The event will begin on 26th January 2025 and will be conducted across nine zones in Tamil Nadu. The competition encourages students from 1st year (UG) to Doctoral Researchers, aiming to identify and promote talent from colleges and universities across the state.

Competition Zones & Dates:

1. Chennai (26/01/25): SRM, Kattankulathur, Chennai

2. Vellore (02/02/25): Sacred Heart College, Thirupathur

3. Kadalur (09/02/25): C. Kandhasamy Naidu Women's College, Kadalur

4. Trichy (16/02/25): Jamal Muhammed College, Trichy

5. Thanjavur (23/02/25): Bharath College for Science and Management, Thanjavur

6. Madurai (02/03/25): Thiagarajar College, Madurai

7. Nellai (09/03/25): Sadakkathullah Appa College, Thirunelveli

8. Coimbatore (16/03/25): PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore

9. Salem (23/03/25): AVS College of Arts and Science, Salem

The final competition will be held on 6th April 2025, followed by the prize distribution. A total prize pool of Rs. 40 Lakhs will be awarded to the winners. Students from 1st year (UG) to Doctoral Researchers are eligible to participate.

Interested participants can register via the link: http://forms.gle/jQPWBToWbzzsbVvz8

