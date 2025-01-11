PNN

New Delhi [India], January 11: StockGro successfully concluded its inaugural Accelerator Program, an intensive month-long initiative aimed at transforming over 177 top MBA finance students from enthusiasts into certified professionals.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Major Anti-Terrorist Operation Starts Along LoC in Akhnoor Sector.

Through comprehensive hands-on training, participants appeared for the NISM Series XV examination to become SEBI Registered Research Analysts. This certification empowers them to build rewarding careers while contributing to financial literacy in India. The program, which drew talented students from 14 prestigious institutions, exemplified StockGro's commitment to developing the next generation of financial experts.

Key Highlights of the Program:

Also Read | 'You Can Change the World in 10 Hours': Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Highlights Importance of Quality of Work Over Quantity Towards 'Viksit Bharat' Goal.

- End-to-End Training: The program included 10 intensive sessions conducted by SEBI-registered experts, focusing on the curriculum of Series XV examination.

- Exclusive Certification: Successful candidates who cleared the exam are eligible to apply for a SEBI license that qualifies them to share advisory.

- Rewarding Outcomes: A performance-based stipend of Rs30,000 was awarded to high-performing participants, along with career opportunities featuring potential salaries of up to Rs6 lakhs per annum.

Impact and Achievements:

- Of the 177 students shortlisted from a pool of 300+ applicants, 38 students have successfully cleared the exam within a month of training and are working towards receiving the license.

- The program has already proven its efficacy in bridging the gap between academia and industry, creating a sustainable impact in the financial ecosystem.

A Vision for Financial Literacy:

The Accelerator Program aligns with StockGro's mission of enabling young stock market enthusiasts to become certified experts, addressing the critical gap in expert-to-investor ratio--also a key agenda of SEBI.

Testimonial:

Aditya Dongre, a student from IIM Bodh Gaya and a participant in the program, shared his experience:"Joining this program has been a game-changer for me as a fresher. It simplified complex financial concepts, boosted my confidence, and provided a clear understanding of the financial markets and equity research. The rewards and results-driven approach motivated me to push further. I now feel ready to pursue my license, work with StockGro, and enhance my expertise during and after my MBA in Finance. I look forward to building a career in financial analysis or equity research.

Voices from Leadership:

Ajay Lakhotia, CEO and Founder at StockGro, remarked, "Through the Accelerator Program, we're empowering a new generation of financial experts who guide communities toward sustainable wealth creation. Our mission is bridging the expert-to-investor gap, ensuring every Indian has access to qualified financial guidance and the opportunity to build lasting prosperity."

About StockGro

StockGro is India's leading Experiential Learning and Advisory Platform for trading and investments, trusted by over 35 million users. It has successfully empowered students across 1200+ prestigious educational institutions with immersive financial learning experiences. Through this collaboration, StockGro continues its mission to foster financial literacy and practical education for the next generation.

Educational institutions interested in offering students hands-on financial learning experiences are encouraged to reach out at community@stockgro.com. Together, let's empower the next generation with essential financial literacy skills.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)