New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Women participation is surging in the Automotive, Electronics, Electric Vehicle, and Phone Manufacturing companies, as per a report by TeamLease Services.

The report noted that these sectors are increasingly recognizing the value women bring to roles requiring attention to detail, finger dexterity, and focus. Technological advancements in manufacturing have further amplified the demand for a female workforce, contributing to this positive trend.

It said "Automotive, Electronics, Electric Vehicle, and Phone Manufacturing companies are leading the change and employing a larger female workforce. These industries require attention to detail, finger dexterity, and a focused mindset, which women naturally possess".

Despite these gains, the report also highlights challenges in achieving gender parity. Among the temporary workforce, men dominate with a staggering 89.5 per cent share, revealing significant underrepresentation of women in these roles.

However, women exhibit higher representation in postgraduate qualifications (24.3 per cent) compared to men (10.5 per cent).

Conversely, men lead in technical qualifications, with higher proportions in diplomas (13.5 vs. 5.7 per cent) and ITIs (11.5 per cent, with no female representation).

This imbalance calls for targeted initiatives to encourage women to pursue technical education and roles, bridging the gender gap in manufacturing.

The report also mentioned that the workforce in these sectors is predominantly young, with 43.6 per cent of employees aged 28-37. This demographic is well-suited to adapt to technological advancements but requires urgent skill-building in technical and analytical areas.

The educational profile of the workforce is diverse, with nearly half holding graduate degrees--48.5 per cent of men and 46.4 per cent of women.

Geographically, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu lead in contributing to the contractual workforce, accounting for 17.2 per cent and 14.6 per cent, respectively.

Other notable contributors include Uttar Pradesh (9.6 pc) and Karnataka (9.4 pc). States like Delhi (3.6 pc), Rajasthan (3.5 pc), and Bihar (3.4 pc) contribute smaller shares, while states such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala collectively form 24 pc of the workforce.

The report emphasized the need for sustained efforts to promote gender parity, especially in technical roles, while also building capacity among the young workforce to meet the evolving demands of the manufacturing sector. (ANI)

