Las Posadas is an annual traditional Mexican Christmas celebration observed from December 16 to December 24. Apart from Mexico, Las Posadas is celebrated in Latin America, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and by Latin Americans in the United States. The festivities symbolise the journey of Mother Mary and Joseph seeking shelter in Bethlehem before the birth of Jesus Christ. Las Posadas is a popular festive event that is deeply rooted in Mexican culture and Catholic traditions. ‘Las Posadas’ translates to ‘The Inns’ in Spanish, representing the search for a place to stay. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: From Christmas to New Year's Eve, Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

As per historical records, the term was introduced in the 16th century by Spanish missionaries to teach the story of Jesus Christ's birth to people. Countries in Latin American have continued to celebrate the holiday, with very few changes to the tradition depending on the region. In this article, let’s know more about Las Posadas in Mexico 2024 dates and the significance of the annual event. Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25.

Las Posadas 2024 Date

Las Posadas 2024 in Mexico starts from December 16 to December 24.

Las Posadas History

Las Posadas in Mexico is an important event that has been a part of Mexican tradition for over 400 years, starting in 1586. As per historical records, in 1586, Friar Diego de Soria obtained a Papal bull from Pope Sixtus V, stating that a Christmas mass should be observed throughout Mexico on the nine days preceding Christmas Day. Hence, this traditor of Las Posadas came into existence. The final Posada on December 24 concludes with a Midnight Mass, known as La Misa de, celebrating the birth of Christ.

Las Posadas Significance

Las Posadas in Mexico is an annual celebration which often includes readings from the Bible, prayers, and blessings, emphasising its religious roots. During this time, enactments are held where two people dress up as Mother Mary and Joseph and certain houses are designated to be ‘inns’; the head of the procession carries a candle inside a paper shade.

The actors travel to one house each night for nine nights where the residents respond by singing a song. Every evening, groups of neighbours reenact Mary and Joseph's journey while participants carry candles and sing traditional songs, as they visit designated homes.

