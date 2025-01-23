VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: The recently released music video Rehbara 2.0, featuring Tanya Mishra alongside model-actor Abhishek Bajaj, is rapidly climbing the popularity charts. The soulful track, composed and sung by Rizwan Nagina, features heartfelt lyrics by Ayerra Tehrir, with visually stunning costume design by Anshu Jaiswal. Since its release last week, the song has been well received by audiences for its nostalgic charm and soft romantic essence.

Tanya Mishra has steadily built her portfolio with multiple successful music albums, including Zindagi (featuring vocals by Shahid Mallya), Haar Gaya Dil (which has amassed over 1.5 million views on YouTube), and Tu Mera Ho Jayga. Rehbara 2.0 marks another milestone in her growing career, with its cinematic appeal and emotive storytelling resonating with listeners.

In addition to her work as an actress, Tanya has expanded into production with the launch of her own production house, Vidnet Music. The company is set to develop a range of creative projects, including films, web series, and commercial ad films, further diversifying her contributions to the entertainment industry.

The Bollywood landscape continues to thrive, with recent blockbuster films surpassing Rs1000 crore in box office collections. This upward trend highlights the industry's growing market potential and expanding global reach, offering opportunities for emerging talents and new content creators.

With a commitment to quality storytelling and artistic expression, Rehbara 2.0 reinforces Tanya Mishra's presence in the industry as she takes on diverse projects across multiple platforms.

