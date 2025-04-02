Mumbai, April 2: Tata Electronics Private Limited, a pioneer in the Indian electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector, announced the appointment of KC Ang as President and Head of its Foundry business - Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Private Limited reporting to Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics.

In this role, KC will spearhead Tata Electronics' advanced AI-enabled foundry operations and play a key role in driving innovation and excellence while forming strategic partnerships to position Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing as a global leader in chip manufacturing.

With over three decades of experience in the foundry industry, KC specialises in fab start-up, management, operations, and technology transfer, as well as customer, supplier, and industry relationship management. Over the course of his global career, KC has worked extensively in countries such as Malaysia, Germany, the United States of America, and China. Most recently, KC was President - Asia and Chairman - China at Global Foundries, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, where he served for over fifteen years.

Born in Malaysia, KC holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master's degree in Engineering from the University of Texas. Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Randhir Thakur, said, "We are delighted to have an industry veteran like KC Ang join us and be part of the team driving our semiconductor journey. I welcome KC to Tata Electronics and Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing. His extensive industry knowledge and diverse expertise will be valuable as we make steady progress towards commencing operations at our Dholera Fab. With his extensive experience, KC will drive manufacturing operations and work closely with our customers and ecosystem partners."

KC Ang said, "I am excited to be a part of Tata Electronics at this extremely promising juncture for the Indian semiconductor manufacturing industry. This sector is poised to make a significant global impact in the coming years, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to the forefront of global chip manufacturing."

About Tata Electronics Private Limited

Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent global player in the electronics manufacturing industry, with fast-emerging capabilities in Electronics Manufacturing Services, Semiconductor Assembly & Test, Semiconductor Foundry, and Design Services. Established in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata Group, the company aims to serve global customers through integrated offerings across a trusted electronics and semiconductor value chain.

With a rapidly growing workforce, the company currently employs over 65,000 people and has significant operations in Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, India. Tata Electronics is committed to creating a socio-economic footprint by employing many women in its workforce and actively supporting local communities through initiatives in environment, education, healthcare, sports and livelihood.

