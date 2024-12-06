BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 6: TECNO is set to dominate the foldable smartphone segment, proudly unveiling the PHANTOM V2 Series, featuring the PHANTOM V Fold 2 and PHANTOM V Flip 2. This revolutionary series is designed to partner with users driven by ambition, delivering cutting-edge technology, exceptional durability, and sleek design. It redefines what it means to be productive and creative on the go.

Incorporating feedback on the first edition of the PHANTOM V Series and a deeper understanding of users' concerns around durability, display, battery, and overall experience, the PHANTOM V2 Series stands as an improved-to-perfection experience to end all users' concerns.

The PHANTOM V2 Series will be available online on 13th December 2024. The special launch offer introduces the foldable at a revolutionary price starting at just Rs 79999 & Rs 34999, making the form factor accessible to a wider audience.

Combining TECNO's advanced engineering with ground-breaking features to enhance productivity in users' lives, the PHANTOM V2 series offers a perfect blend of form and function. With industry-leading Aircell Battery Technology, a sleek and lightweight design, and advanced AI-powered tools, the PHANTOM V2 Series transforms everyday integral experiences. Whether it's about tackling demanding workloads, fostering creativity, or enjoying immersive entertainment, these devices are built to keep up with the fast-paced demands of those leading the pack.

"With our new foldable smartphone, TECNO has redefined durability and innovation in one bold step. These devices are not just built to last--it's "Born to Dominate", offering users unmatched reliability, cutting-edge technology, and a design that stands out in the foldable era. The PHANTOM V2 series offers unmatched multitasking, vibrant display, and battery life while remaining a smart, sleek, portable design. We are proud to deliver a foldable smartphone that redefines resilience and sets new standards in performance and style, ensuring our customers stay ahead in the era of premium mobility," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India.

Built for Resilience

The PHANTOM V Fold 2 is built for the long run, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and aerospace-grade hinges that've been tested over 400,000 times. It's designed to keep up with your busy life, day in and day out, all while staying strong, sleek, and ready for whatever comes next.

Similarly, the PHANTOM V Flip 2 is made to handle whatever your day throws at it. With an aerospace-grade hinge and Corning Gorilla Glass 8, it's tough enough while looking sleek and feeling premium.

Unleash the Visual Experience

With its expansive 7.85" main screen and a 6.42" cover display, this is the "Largest Display in Foldable Phones Under Rs 100K", this phone offers vibrant, immersive visuals that enhance productivity and entertainment.

The PHANTOM V Flip 2 is made for those who want the most out of their stylish flip. With its 6.9" main display and 3.64" cover screen, you get smooth usability, keeping everything, you need just a tap away, no matter where life takes you.

Stay Powered All Day

The PHANTOM V Fold 2's impressive 5750mAh battery is the "Largest Battery in Foldable Phones". Enjoy uninterrupted power throughout the day, ensuring productivity through all the meetings without worrying about recharging.

With its 4720mAh battery and 70W fast charging, the PHANTOM V Flip 2 keeps you powered up for your busiest days, keeping you connected, productive, and entertained without worrying.

Boosted Productivity with AI

With the PHANTOM V Pen and evolved TECNO AI features, the PHANTOM V Fold 2 supercharges your productivity. AI-powered tools like Image Cutout and Circle-to-Search make creativity a breeze and multitasking effortless, helping you stay ahead and on top of your game.

Pricing and Availability

The PHANTOM V2 Fold is priced at Rs 79,999, while the PHANTOM V2 Flip is available at Rs 34,999 for a limited period. Both devices will be available starting 13th December 2024 on Amazon.

