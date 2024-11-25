VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: The Marathi film 'VAAMA - LADHAI SANMANCHI' narrates the journey of Sarla (played by Kashhmira Kulkarnni), a young woman who endures humiliation and abuse from her husband Suresh (portrayed by Dr. Mahesh Kumar Wanve), a man driven by ego and devoid of respect for women. Despite promising to support her education, Suresh mistreats Sarla, as well as his mother and sister. Sarla, disheartened by the passive acceptance of such behavior by her own mother and mother-in-law, resolves to reclaim her self-respect.

Breaking free from her oppressive marriage, Sarla starts a business with the help of other women who have faced similar challenges. Together, they create a strong, supportive network. Although Suresh attempts to sabotage her efforts out of wounded pride, Sarla's resilience triumphs. Eventually, her mother and mother-in-law recognize their mistakes and join her in the fight against patriarchal norms.

The film is written, directed, and conceptualized by Ashok R. Kondke under the banner of Omkareeshwara Production, with Subramaniyam K as the producer. The cinematography is handled by Dhiraj Katkade, dialogues are penned by Tarang Vaidya, and art direction is led by Ravi Kondke. The movie delivers a strong message on women's empowerment, highlighting the disparity between the ideals of gender equality and the reality faced by women.

The film's Muhurat ceremony was held on 23rd November 2024 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, at the auspicious Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. The cast and crew were deeply motivated to begin their project with the divine blessings of Mahakal, setting a positive and energetic tone for the production.

