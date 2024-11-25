New Delhi, November 25: LG and Samsung will reportedly work together to launch an AI-powered smartphone, which is expected to debut in 2025. According to reports, the two South Korean tech giants are anticipated to combine their expertise to create a new device called the "Galaxy ixi-O." The collaboration is said to involve Samsung Electronics and LG Uplus to push advanced AI in mobile technology.

As per a report of The Korean Economic Daily, Samsung Electronics and LG’s telecom arm, LG Uplus, to jointly develop the ixi-O AI smartphone. The two companies are said to have reached an agreement to collaborate on a new project to create a smartphone that uses artificial intelligence. The new AI phone is expected to offer much more than just the usual features of an AI assistant that you might find on smartphones. They might plan to develop a device that fully uses the power of AI technology in innovative ways to push the limits of what smartphones can do to meet the needs of users. Apple iPhone Production in India Reaches USD 10 Billion in April-October 2024, Tech Giant Creates 1.75 Lakh Direct Jobs in 4 Years: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The partnership between the two companies is expected to concentrate on merging LG Uplus's AI call assistant, known as ixi-O, with Samsung’s AI service called Galaxy AI. According to reports, Samsung and LG's new AI smartphone is anticipated to be released next year. Earlier this month, LG launched ixi-O, a personal AI assistant that is available in South Korea. The AI assistant has several features, which include the ability to detect voice phishing scams in real-time, answer phone calls, and even record and summarise conversations. AMD To Launch New Smartphone Chip APU in 2026 Built on TSMC’s 3nm Processor, Likely for Samsung’s Flagship Device: Report.

Multiple reports indicate that LG and Samsung are planning to unveil their new AI smartphone alongside the Galaxy S25 series. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched on January 22 next year. Following this announcement, the AI smartphone is anticipated to be available in the first quarter of 2025.

