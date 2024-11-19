NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 19: Ecolab, a global leader in water solutions and sustainability services, has released new findings from its 2024 Ecolab Watermark™ Study, highlighting the growing concerns of Indian consumers around water conservation and sustainability. According to the study, India is making significant progress in water conservation, with 76% of consumers recognising the government's efforts and 78% acknowledging business initiatives toward sustainability. The study also reveals a significant shift in consumer behaviour. However, there is rising consumer expectation for industries, particularly in manufacturing and food & beverage, to take further action to reduce water usage.

Also Read | Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Players: Check Full Squads for ZIM vs PAK ODI and T20I Series 2024.

The Ecolab Watermark™ Study highlights the increased awareness of sustainability among Indian consumers, emphasising the need for industries like agriculture and manufacturing to take the lead in reducing water usage. As water conservation becomes a central issue, Ecolab continues to offer solutions to help businesses meet their sustainability goals while ensuring water efficiency across operations. To see the India-specific results, please visit the interactive dashboard at www.watermark.ecolab.com/india.

The World Resources Institute (WRI) projects that global water demand will increase by 20% to 25% by 2050. India, ranked among the top 17 countries facing "extremely high water stress," is particularly vulnerable. With 17.5% of the global population but only 4% of the world's freshwater resources, India is under significant pressure. According to WRI, India's northern regions are experiencing severe groundwater depletion, and by 2030, under a 'business-as-usual' scenario, water demand could double the available supply.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar Believes CSK, RCB Will Look To Sign KL Rahul in IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

The second edition of the Ecolab Watermark™ Study, conducted in 15 countries, provides critical insights into water stewardship and sustainability efforts. The study aims to present a global overview of water stewardship through water's importance, usage, connection to climate, and responsibility among key consumer populations, revealing several key insights in India:

* Reducing Water Consumption is India's Top Priority: 93% of Indian consumers list clean and safe water as a significant environmental concern, and 90% of respondents also consider access to water a significant concern.

* How committed are these leaders to their organisation's role in water conservation?: the study reveals that over 70% of Indian consumers believe government and business leaders are committed to water conservation and climate action, with 76% rating government leaders highest in their efforts. Additionally, most adults agree that governments (82%) and businesses (78%) have made meaningful progress towards their climate and sustainability goals in the past year.

* Impact on Consumer Behaviour: the study shows that 86% of Indian consumers have adjusted their purchasing habits based on environmental concerns, with many increasing loyalty to eco-friendly brands, switching to more sustainable products, or avoiding brands that use excessive water or lack sustainable practices.

Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director, India - Ecolab, commented, "As India continues to face mounting water challenges, it's encouraging to see significant progress in adopting sustainable practices. The next step is to build on these achievements by accelerating the implementation of innovative solutions that secure a sustainable water future. At Ecolab, we believe sustainability and business profitability are complementary. Our solutions help companies enhance operational efficiency while protecting critical water resources for future generations."

The Ecolab Watermark™ Study highlights that the food and beverage industry and the manufacturing sector are among India's largest water consumers, contributing significantly to the nation's water use. This increases concerns over water scarcity and sustainability. With 39% of respondents identifying the food and beverage industry and 30% pointing to manufacturing as major water users, the need for these sectors to adopt water-saving practices is urgent. This growing consumer awareness reinforces the demand for industries to take proactive steps in water conservation.

A 2024 report by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), supported by the National Water Mission, underscores India's critical challenges in managing water consumption in water-intensive sectors like thermal power, textiles, and steel. Inefficiencies in water use and inadequate wastewater treatment further exacerbate the water crisis. Addressing these challenges is crucial for ensuring long-term industrial sustainability.

The Ecolab Watermark™ Study highlights the increased awareness of sustainability among Indian consumers, emphasising the need for industries like agriculture and manufacturing to take the lead in reducing water usage. As water conservation becomes a central issue, Ecolab continues to offer solutions to help businesses meet their sustainability goals while ensuring water efficiency across operations.

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 46,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.

Launched in 2023, the Ecolab Watermark Study is annual research conducted by Ecolab. The global study reports on the state of water stewardship by measuring water's importance, usage, connection to climate and responsibility among key consumer populations. This research was conducted between January 3 - January 17, 2024, among a sample of general population adults in six regions, including the United.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)