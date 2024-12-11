PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Yash Highvoltage Limited, one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of High voltage and High current transformer bushings, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on December 12, 2024. The company aims to raise up to Rs110.01 crore, with the shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion: Up to 21, 46,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyers: Up to 14, 32,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors: At least 10, 74,000 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors: At least 25, 06,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker: 3, 77,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the Issue will be utilised for setting up a new factory to manufacture Resin Impregnated Paper (RIP)& Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) transformer condenser-graded bushings and general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding will open on December 11, 2024, and the issue will close on December 16, 2024.

Indorient Financial Services Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager of the Issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar of the Issue.

Keyur Girishchandra Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of Yash Highvoltage Limited, expressed, "This IPO marks a transformative chapter in the journey of Yash Highvoltage Limited, highlighting our commitment to growth and excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the energy sector. Over the years, we have earned a reputation as one of the prominent manufacturers of high-quality transformer bushings, consistently addressing the evolving needs of the industry.

The proceeds from this IPO will empower us to expand our manufacturing capabilities with the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility for Resin Impregnated Paper (RIP) and Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) bushings. This endeavour affirms our dedication to driving efficiency, maintaining the highest quality standards, and delivering unmatched customer satisfaction as we continue to lead in the energy infrastructure space.

Soumya Padhi, Managing Director & CEO of Indorient Financial Services Limited, said, "We are delighted to be a part of the company's journey as it prepares to launch its Initial Public Offering. The company has established itself in the transformer bushing industry and is known for its high-quality products and innovative solutions that cater to the growing demands of the energy sector.

With the energy sector poised for significant growth, particularly in renewable energy and infrastructure development, this IPO provides the company with the resources to expand its manufacturing capabilities and will enable it to capitalise on the industry's expansion while meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Given the promising outlook for the industry and the company's proven track record, we believe this IPO presents a compelling opportunity for growth and long-term success."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)