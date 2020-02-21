Delhi WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Takes Stock of Work Done by DCPCR

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam met members of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Friday to take stock of the work done by the panel.

"Women and children are the most vulnerable groups in our society. Special attention should be given towards child protection. These innocent minds are the most prone to child labour and drug abuse," the minister said.

DCPCR member Anurag Kundu informed the minister that the panel had actively worked towards protection of children, including those in institutional care.

Interacting with Gautam, Kundu suggested effective community-based solutions to tackle the problem of child labour in Delhi in the upcoming years.

Stressing on cases of children with disabilities and special needs, the minister said focus should be on early identification, prevention and intervention in disabilities.

Screening, evaluation and vocational training programmes for persons with disabilities must be prioritised, Gautam said.

