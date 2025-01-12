Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar achieved a proud moment as he finished third in the Dubai 24H racing event on Sunday.

The actor's win was lauded by fans and his celebrity friends alike. Actor R. Madhavan, who was present at the venue, took to his Instagram to share his excitement. The '3 Idiots' actor posted a picture of Ajith waving the Indian flag and wrote, |What a man.. as he says " DREAMS DO COME TRUE " .. an incredible real HERO..."

Madhavan also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the moment Ajith celebrated his win with fans and fellow racers, calling it a proud moment for India.

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who worked with Ajith on 'Good Bad Ugly', also celebrated the victory by sharing a video of Ajith with his son and teammates. "You made India proud. We love you, sir," wrote Ravichandran on X.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan also took to his X account and praised Ajith's determination. "Big congratulations to you, AK sir, for your perseverance. Proud moment, sir."

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya, who is known for his love of racing, congratulated Ajith on his journey and win, posting, Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win ! ... A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud."

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar will next be seen in 'Good Bad Ugly'. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is set to hit theatres on April 10. (ANI)

