Rani Mukerji's magnificent performance in Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway is drawing new admirers each day! After watching a special show, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday to praise his Nayak co-star. "Watching #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway last night was a humbling experience...This is easily one of Rani's finest performances, and that's saying something! The story itself is beautiful and poignant, but Rani's performance has made it superlative! I hope Rani sweeps all the awards for this pitch-perfect performance...Such a great job by the entire crew and cast of the film. Kudos!", wrote Anil. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Here’s What Suriya Has To Say About Rani Mukerji – Ashima Chibber’s Film!.

Anil posted three pictures, in which the lady of the moment was present. In the first frame, Anil and Rani were joined by the former's wife Sunita Kapoor.Madhuri Dixit joined the duo for a picture-perfect frame in the second frame. The three stars twinned in black while Rani's oversized geek glasses stole the show. In the third frame, Rani took a selfie where she was flanked by Anil and Madhuri. Jim Sarbh, who played an important character in the movie, reacted to Anil's words with a love emoji.

Before Anil, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha and many other celebs extended their congratulatory messages to Rani and the entire team.Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie. Alia Bhatt Reviews Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Pens 'Saturday Night Was Spent in Tears'.

Check The Post Here:

Expressing her happiness about the film's success, Rani told ANI, "It always feels great to see stories of our Indian women being heard globally. I have always tried my best to take the stories of our Indian women to a global platform. I am an Indian woman and I know our powers...so I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work."