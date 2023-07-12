Paris [France], July 12 (ANI): Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Christopher Nolan, on Tuesday, attended the grand premiere of their film ‘Oppenheimer’ at the Cinema Le Grand Rex in Paris.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, as the three-hour historical epic was about to begin, Nolan warned the audience that “it’s an intense experience, it’s a serious subject, but it’s something we pulled our hearts into.” The movie delves into the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Downey Jr., who arrived on the red carpet looking as sleek and fashionable as Tony Stark, said "Oppenheimer" stands out from his past films.

“I’ve done a lot of movies where it kind of becomes about aliens and bad guys and action and flying around. But this is a blockbuster about our history as human beings. And it’s just amazing how he pulled it off,” said Downey Jr. who owes his huge popularity in France to his turn in ‘Iron Man’ and “The Avengers.”

He said “Oppenheimer” is a “blockbuster movie that is about something so intimate and so important,” as per Variety.

Murphy, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist, kept a low profile on the red carpet.

Blunt, who looked beautiful in a silk gown, said it was an "extraordinary set, fully immersive, which is what Chris adores to do, so you feel kidnapped by the experience as an actor," reported Variety.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. (ANI)

