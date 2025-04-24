Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): Actor David Harbour reflects on his role as Jim Hooper in the popular Netflix show 'Stranger Things'.

The actor believed that his character arc in the show had a small run and was convinced that Hooper would've met his end in Season one before it became a global phenomenon, as reported by Variety.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Imanvi, Prabhas' 'Fauji' Co-Star Breaks Silence on Rumours Linking Her Family to Pakistan; Clarifies Identity Amid Online Harassment.

In a new interview with British GQ, as quoted by Variety, Harbour looked back at his role in Stranger Things and offered a surprising insight as to how he thought his arc should have ended much earlier.

"Before it became a phenomenon for Netflix, and there was a high chance it would run for only one season like any other show, Harbour read the scripts and was convinced the first season should have ended with Hopper dying by suicide. To him, it was the only way Hopper could apologise to his daughter," said Harbour as quoted by Variety.

Also Read | 'Andor' Season 2: Adrio Arjona's Series Shocks Fans With 'Star Wars' First Depiction of Sexual Assault; Here's How Internet Reacted to Disturbing Sequence.

As per the show, Hopper is the adoptive father of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a young girl with supernatural telepathic powers. Her mysterious arrival in the small town of Hawkins leads to sci-fi adventures and danger.

There was one instance in the season three final when Harbour was shown meeting his end, sacrificing his life for his loved ones.

Despite a teaser scene at the end of the finale that hinted Hopper might not be dead, Harbour says many fans preferred to think of him making that sacrifice.

The final season of 'Stranger Things' debuts on Netflix later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)