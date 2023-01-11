The 2023 Hollywood award season commenced on Wednesday with this year's Golden Globes ceremony where SS Rajamouli's RRR made India proud by winning one of its two nominations. The film was nominated under the categories Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The latter trophy was won by Rajamouli's magnum opus. Golden Globes 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates the Team of SS Rajamouli's RRR For Their Big Win!.

Apart from it, The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin took home the top honors on the film side and Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus were among the big TV winners. The 80th edition of the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton and aired live on NBC and Peacock, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to SS Rajamouli's RRR Victory at Golden Globes 2023, Says 'Woke Up and Started Dancing to Naatu Naatu'.

During the show, Eddie Murphy was presented with the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ryan Murphy accepted the Carol Burnett Award.

Here's a full list of 2023 Golden Globe Award winners

Best Motion Picture - DramaAvatar: The Way of WaterElvisThe Fabelmans (WINNER)TarTop Gun: Maverick Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - DramaCate Blanchett, Tar (WINNER)Olivia Colman, Empire of LightViola Davis, The Woman KingAna de Armas, BlondeMichelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - DramaAustin Butler, Elvis (WINNER)Brendan Fraser, The WhaleHugh Jackman, The SonBill Nighy, LivingJeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture - Musical or ComedyBabylonThe Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)Everything Everywhere All at OnceGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryTriangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or ComedyLesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to ParisMargot Robbie, BabylonAnya Taylor-Joy, The MenuEmma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo GrandeMichelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or ComedyDiego Calva, BabylonDaniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryAdam Driver, White NoiseColin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture - Animated Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (WINNER)Inu-OhMarcel the Shell With Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishTurning Red

Best Motion Picture - Non-English LanguageAll Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (WINNER)Close (Belgium)Decision to Leave (South Korea)RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion PictureAngela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)Kerry Condon, The Banshees of InisherinJamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at OnceDolly De Leon, Triangle of SadnessCarey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion PictureBrendan Gleeson, The Banshees of InisherinBarry Keoghan, The Banshees of InisherinBrad Pitt, BabylonKe Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director -- Motion PictureJames Cameron, Avatar: The Way of WaterDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at OnceBaz Luhrmann, ElvisMartin McDonagh, The Banshees of InisherinSteven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (WINNER)

Best Screenplay - Motion PictureTodd Field, Tar Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at OnceMartin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)Sarah Polley, Women TalkingSteven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score - Motion PictureCarter Burwell, The Banshees of InisherinAlexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's PinocchioHildur Gudnadottir, Women Talking Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (WINNER)John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song - Motion Picture"Carolina," Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)"Ciao Papa," Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)"Lift Me Up," Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) "Naatu Naatu," Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (WINNER)

Best Television Series - DramaBetter Call SaulThe CrownHouse of the Dragon (WINNER)OzarkSeverance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama Emma D'Arcy, House of the DragonLaura Linney, OzarkImelda Staunton, The CrownHilary Swank, Alaska DailyZendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama Jeff Bridges, The Old ManKevin Costner, Yellowstone (WINNER)Diego Luna, AndorBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulAdam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series - Musical or ComedyAbbott Elementary (WINNER)The BearHacksOnly Murders in the BuildingWednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or ComedyQuinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)Kaley Cuoco, The Flight AttendantSelena Gomez, Only Murders in the BuildingJenna Ortega, WednesdayJean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or ComedyDonald Glover, AtlantaBill Hader, Barry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the BuildingJeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionBlack Bird Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryThe Dropout Pam & Tommy The White Lotus (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for TelevisionJessica Chastain, George and Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam & Tommy Julia Roberts, Gaslit Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for TelevisionTaron Egerton, Black BirdColin Firth, The StaircaseAndrew Garfield, Under the Banner of HeavenEvan Peters, Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionJennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in TroubleDaisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of HeavenNiecy Nash, Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryAubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionF. Murray Abraham, The White LotusDomhnall Gleeson, The PatientPaul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (WINNER)Richard Jenkins, Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StorySeth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television SeriesElizabeth Debicki, The CrownHannah Einbinder, HacksJulia Garner, Ozark (WINNER)Janelle James, Abbott ElementarySheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television SeriesJohn Lithgow, The Old ManJonathan Pryce, The CrownJohn Turturro, SeveranceTyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)Henry Winkler, 'Barry'

The Golden Globes telecast returned to NBC this year after the network declined to air it last year in the wake of the 2021 expose that revealed the HFPA contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices.

