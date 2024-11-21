Guwahati, Nov 21 (PTI) The 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) will be held from December 5 to 8 in the state capital, the organisers said on Thursday.

The festival, which will take place at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio here, will showcase dozens of feature films, documentaries and short films from the over 220 entries received, Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika said at a press conference.

Also Read | Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces New Lawsuit Over Rape: Male Victim Claims Puff Daddy Talked 'Dirty' and Wore 'Disturbing Smile' After Molesting Him at Miami Party.

"Our mission is to promote cinema that resonates, connects diverse talents, and showcases the rich culture and landscapes of Northeast India. We envision a future where the region becomes a thriving hub for filmmaking, contributing its unique stories to the global cinematic stage," she added.

Special screenings will include 'Mithya' (Kannada) by Sumanth Bhat, 'Zende: The Supercop' by Tushar Haware, 'Chashma' by Nitin Baid, 'Angammal' (Tamil) by Vipin Radhakrishnan and 'Boong' by Lakshmipriya Devi.

Also Read | 'The Sabarmati Report': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Calls the Film a Must-Watch, Makes It Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh.

The festival will also be attended by renowned industry figures such as Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', and Sandeep Modi, the director of 'The Night Manager' and 'Aarya', Hazarika said.

The festival's Technical Director Samujjal Kashyap said, "The BVFF will once again have an elevated experience through masterclasses and industry immersive discussions which truly bring the dream of careers in cinema to life."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)