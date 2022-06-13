Kajol Devgan shared a stunning picture, on Monday, on her social media account. The Tanhaji actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture leaving her fans amazed. Ananya Panday Makes ‘Every Hair Flip Count’, Mesmerizes Fans in New Video.

The 47-year-old actor knows how to engage her fans and followers well. She often shares her life updates with her fans on Instagram. In the picture, Kajol could be seen dressed in a white chic jumpsuit. To complement her look, she opted for pair of yellow sunglass. How Sanjay Dutt's 1993 Case Exposed the Depth of Bollywood's Mafia Ties.

Check Out Kajol's Stylish Pic Below:

She wore subtle makeup with nude-toned lipstick. She kept her hair open to give a chic touch to her entire look. She captioned her picture as, "Main hoon Don, Main hoon Don, main hoon, main hoon, main hoon Don". On the work front, Kajol was last seen in 'Tanhaji', alongside her husband Ajay Devgan and Saif Ali Khan. Currently, she is busy shooting for her film Salaam Venky. The film which was earlier titled as 'The Last Hurrah', is helmed by none other than Revathy.

