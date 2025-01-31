Entertainment News | Learnt a Few Words in Telugu from Rashmika Mandanna: Vicky Kaushal at Song Launch of 'Jaane Tu' from 'Chhaava'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): Music maestro AR Rahman's new track 'Jaane Tu' from the upcoming Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Chhaava' was launched on Friday afternoon in Hyderabad.

Vicky visited Hyderabad to attend the music launch event. While, Rashmika, who is recovering from a leg injury, joined him in a wheelchair.

The 'Chhaava' actor treated his fans with a glimpse of the event and wrote a long note for his co-star.

Vicky praised Rashmika on how she 'radiates the true spirit of Maharani' in the film.

He wrote, "Vishwaas aapka saath ho, toh yudh large tyohar. Gliding on that 'throne' of yours, you've radiated nothing but the true spirit of a Maharani. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for powering through and doing it all with a glorious smile."

"#Hyderabad...Thank you so much for being so kind and warm for the launch of our first song #JaaneTu," he expressed gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for the warm welcome.

He also thanked Rashmika for teaching some Telugu words, "Spoke a few and learnt a few words in Telugu. Promise to always remember them. See you all in cinemas for #ChhaavaOnFeb14."

At the event, Vicky addressed the audience by speaking some words in Telugu.

He said, "Andariki namaskaram. Andaru bagunnara. Hyderabad ki Raavandam chaala santosham ga undi." (Hello, everyone. How are you all doing? I'm happy to come to Hyderabad and be with you all.)

Then, he asked Rashmika, "How do you say zabardast in Telugu?" With her guidance, he said, "Kiraak."

Vicky called Rashmika his teacher in his Instagram Story.

Rashmika also praised 'Toofan' Vicky. She wrote, "Maharaj, Bhosle Parivaar ka har purush pahadi toofan hai. You as Vicky Kaushal and as Raaje are most definitely a toofan."

"You truly have a way of making all of us feel very special. It was so lovely to have you in Hyderabad.. and next time please do allow me to host you properly," she added.

"I am so sorry I am not in my best capacity to run around supporting you with the promotions but I promise you I will do my best," she concluded by saying sorry for not supporting him in promotions because of her leg injury.

Rashmika also praised him for speaking Telugu in her Instagram Story and wrote, "And you spoke so well...Ready to do a Telugu film now!!! Let's go.."

For the love track, Rahman collaborated with Arijit Singh, and he believes that Singh's "classical expertise" has elevated the song.

"For Jaane Tu, I wanted the music to echo the timeless devotion-like love between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, while also speaking to the modern soul. The endeavour was to craft something that feels like a bridge between two worlds - historical and contemporary. Arijit Singh's textured and emotionally laden voice wraps around the composition, carrying the listener into a world of yearning and hope. His classical expertise and heartfelt delivery elevate the song to a realm very few singers can unlock," Rahman said in a press note.

Arijit Singh also expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

He said, "Jaane Tu is divine and sincere. The melody hits right in the centre. I feel blessed that Rahman sir has given me the opportunity I am grateful. I feel his music transcends time and I feel lucky to experience his music. singing this song I felt pure and passionate."The lyrics of 'Jaane Tu' were penned by Irshad Kamil.

Sharing his views on the track, Irshad expressed, "With Jaane Tu, we wanted to capture a feeling that transcends time--a love so pure, so effortless, that it feels eternal. Collaborating with A.R Rahman is always special as he weaves in emotional depth with his music that turned the lyrics into something more than just words--into a timeless memory, one that would connect with listeners long after they hear it."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' also stars Akshaye Khanna. The film is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

The movie will hit the theatres on February 14. (ANI)

