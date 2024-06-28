Entertainment News | Manisha Koirala to Aspiring Actors: Don't Go for Fluff in Film Industry

Mumbai, June 28 (PTI) Actor Manisha Koirala says one should not get into acting if the aim is to become rich and famous.

Koirala, known for her performances in films such as "Bombay", "1942 A Love Story", “Dil Se”, “Khamoshi: The Musical” and many more, said hard work and passion for cinema will help aspiring actors go a long way.

“Don't go for the fluff. If you really passionately love acting, cinema or any technical aspect of it, just go for it. Then whatever hurdles you're facing, you will sail through it. You will put in the hard work and hours and you will still be joyful because this is what you love to do," the actor said at an event on Thursday where she unveiled the latest cover of the magazine “Society Achivers”.

Koirala said people should ask themselves what they want before coming into the profession.

"If you are going for the fluff, that means your focus is not on what you're doing. You're always focused on the glamour and the money. You're going in for the wrong reason. That will become your byproduct of the passion and the love that you have for your profession. So, choose wisely,” she added.

Koirala was most recently seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali debut series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”.

The actor recalled that the filmmaker, who had earlier worked with her for his directorial debut "Khamoshi" (1996), approached her to be a part of the show at a time when she was looking for a project that would demand commitment from her.

