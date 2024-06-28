‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Neeraj Goyat Calls Sana Sultan ‘Fake’ After Getting Evicted From Show, Opens Up on Plans To Collaborate With Akshay Kumar

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is gaining momentum. The first elimination from the show has taken place, with boxer Neeraj Goyat being voted out. Following his exit, Goyat has shared comments about the other contestants inside the house and also discussed his future plans. Read on!

TV IANS| Jun 28, 2024 06:23 PM IST
‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Neeraj Goyat Calls Sana Sultan ‘Fake’ After Getting Evicted From Show, Opens Up on Plans To Collaborate With Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Goyat (Photo Credits: X)

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat is disappointed with his eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house in just a week's time. He minced no words in calling his co-housemate Sana Sultan fake and added that he would love to work with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a movie. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sana Makbul Reveals Getting 121 Stitches After Traumatic Dog Bite on Her Face (Watch Video).

Expressing his feelings on his eviction, Neeraj told IANS: “Definitely, I am disappointed and I had never thought I would be out so soon because I was playing well.” Asked who he felt deserved to be shown the exit door from the show, pat came the reply from: “Sana Sultan. 15 people are in the house. 14 people I have a good rapport with but only Sana Sultan, our vibe never matched because she is fake.”

Goyat is also a mixed martial artist and won the title of "India's Most Promising Boxer" in 2008. He is the first Indian boxer to have made it to WBC World Rankings (Ranked 20). Talking about what he plans to do next, the boxer, who became the first Indian who defeat China's boxer Xu Can in China in the year 2014, said: "I had just started to drive the car but it stopped suddenly. So, it will take time to plan on what to do next."

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat is disappointed with his eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house in just a week's time. He minced no words in calling his co-housemate Sana Sultan fake and added that he would love to work with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a movie. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sana Makbul Reveals Getting 121 Stitches After Traumatic Dog Bite on Her Face (Watch Video).

Expressing his feelings on his eviction, Neeraj told IANS: “Definitely, I am disappointed and I had never thought I would be out so soon because I was playing well.” Asked who he felt deserved to be shown the exit door from the show, pat came the reply from: “Sana Sultan. 15 people are in the house. 14 people I have a good rapport with but only Sana Sultan, our vibe never matched because she is fake.”

Goyat is also a mixed martial artist and won the title of "India's Most Promising Boxer" in 2008. He is the first Indian boxer to have made it to WBC World Rankings (Ranked 20). Talking about what he plans to do next, the boxer, who became the first Indian who defeat China's boxer Xu Can in China in the year 2014, said: “I had just started to drive the car but it stopped suddenly. So, it will take time to plan on what to do next.” Pooja Entertainment Financial Crisis: Akshay Kumar Extends Support to His ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Is Bollywood in his mind, considering he has trained boxing to the Bollywood personalities such as Farhan Akhtar? “Yes, the way I got Bigg Boss and I did it, the same way if I get a film I will do it too. I can work with anyone who showcases me the way I am. I would like to work with Akshay Kumar,” he said. What about maintaining a balance between acting and boxing? “My next fight is in November. The way my dates would be for my fights I would balance it accordingly,” he said. Bigg Boss OTT 3 airs on JioCinema Premium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Akshay Kumar Anil Kapoor Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT 3 Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Neeraj Goyat Neeraj Goyat Evicted Sana Sultan Sana Sultan Khan
