Washington [US], December 29 (ANI): Founding drummer of the alt-rock band Modest Mouse, Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The band announced Green's diagnosis on its official Instagram on Tuesday night.

"Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp," Brock wrote on Instagram (see the post below). "Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago and is currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great. Thank you and love."

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, the band did not reveal the type of cancer Green is battling.

Green, born on March 4, 1977, in Oahu, Hawaii, co-founded Modest Mouse with bassist Eric Judy in 1992 in Washington State. Judy remained with the band until 2012. The Moon & Antarctica, the band's third studio album from 2000, which achieved gold status in the United States, marked their breakthrough.

Modest Mouse's first successful album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News, peaked at No. 18, went platinum, and featured the band's first hit single, "Float On," which topped Billboard's Alternative Songs chart and peaked at No. 68 on the Hot 100. Green took a year-long break from the band in 2003-2004 and did not participate in its breakout 2004 album.

As per a report by Deadline, Green was back behind the drum kit for the group's follow-up set, 2007's We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the alt-rock top 10 hits "Ocean Breathes Silly" and "Dashboard." Its 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves, propelled by "Lampshades on Fire," another alternative rock chart-topper, peaked at No. 3.

The third No. 1 alternative single for Modest Mouse, "We Are Between," appeared on the band's most recent album, The Golden Casket from 2021. (ANI)

