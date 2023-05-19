Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): G20 meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar for the first time is just a few days away for the world to witness and experience the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir. Like many, even Oscar-winning 'The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga can't keep calm and shared her excitement with her fans.

Guneet took to Twitter and posted a video message to inform her fans about the upcoming Summit and also revealed why Kashmir has a special place in her heart.

She said, "Kashmir has a special place in my heart. I mean, the beauty, the culture, people, the food just everything. The craftsmanship is so beautiful. I recently came to know that the G20 Summit is happening in Kashmir in a few days. I mean who could have thought this view years ago? It's absolutely incredible, the world will get to see Kashmir's beauty, culture, heritage and people. In fact, shooting in Dal Lake is one of my dreams for many years now. I hope that it comes true someday. It's just so beautiful. I hope the world experiences Kashmir."

She captioned the post, "Shooting in Dal Lake has been my dream for many years now! Kashmir is truly "Heaven on Earth" thanks to the mesmerizing beauty of the Chinar, the Dal Lake, and the majestic mountains."

Guneet also tweeted, "As soon as you set foot on this paradise on earth, the lovely Kashmiri people welcome you with warmth, oneness, and love. As the G20 conference unfolds, may it become a defining moment, laying the foundation for enduring harmony and abundance."

The highly anticipated G20 meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24.

CRPF Commandos on Friday conducted a special drill in Dal Lake as part of security preparedness ahead of the G20 summit in Kashmir.

Marine Commandos(MORCOS) have also done similar security drills in Dal Lake.

Meanwhile, various departments are busy preparing for the G20 summit to be held in Srinagar, while many others have finalised their preparations.

There is also a program for the visit of delegates from 20 countries to the city of Gulmarg and Dal Lake. A large part of it has already been cleaned and the cleaning work on the other part is going on in full swing.

The sanitation work is carried out in Dal throughout the year. But for the G20 summit, special attention is being paid to the cleaning of several important places in the lake. The Vice Chairman of Lake Conservation and Management Authority Dr Bashir Ahmed Butt said that every possible effort is being made to make the Dal attractive and even better.

He said that not only the tourism sector will get more boost from the G20 summit being held in Srinagar and the delegates visiting Dal Lake. It is possible that more and more tourists will be attracted towards visiting Kashmir. (ANI)

