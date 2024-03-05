South actor Ram Charan's makeup artist Zeba Hassan alleged that superstar Shah Rukh Khan disrespected the RRR actor with his "Idly vada" remark at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Hassan also claimed that she "walked out" of the event after that happened. Taking to Instagram, Hassan posted a video on her stories where Shah Rukh invited Ram Charan on stage, which she captioned, "Bhend idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu?? I walked out after this. So disrespectful for a star like @alwaysramcharan." Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Five Remarkable Qualities of Dunki Star That Truly Define Him As the ‘King of Hearts’.

On Day 2 of the gala event, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, and Aamir performed the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer RRR song "Naatu Naatu" on the stage. After that, SRK asked Ram Charan, who also joined the festivities, to come on stage and shake a leg with them. He jokingly said some gibberish words, seemingly in Tamil or Telugu language which have hurt the sentiments of RRR actor's makeup artist. Soon after she made the claims, several social media users expressed their disappointment over SRK's 'idly' remarks and called them "insensitive." A user wrote, "As a South Indian I feel very anguished on SRK for calling Ram Charan Sir by racist way." Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Check Unforgettable Dialogues of Dunki Actor That Define His Reign As the ‘King’!.

Ram Charan's Makeup Artist Alleges SRK Disrespected RRR Actor

As an South Indian I feel very anguished on SRK for calling Ram Charan Sir by racist way. Imagine Ram Charan taking the Mike and calling SRK as terrorist?? pic.twitter.com/LoaNBT5EYl — Sunny (@being_sunny1) March 5, 2024

SRK used a dialogue to his own movie to invite Ram Charan in Stage SRK & RC fandom relations increasing day by day ❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/4qUfkWcfSs — JISHU 🚩 (@jishugh_dirSrk0) March 4, 2024

Another user wrote, "Calling a South Indian 'idli vada' can never be funny." However, several SRK fans landed in support of the Don actor saying that the Chak De India actor's remarks on stage were similar to his dialogues from one of his films One 2 Ka 4. Taking to X, users shared the clip of SRK's dialogue from the film. While some pointed out how SRK bowed to Ram Charan as he arrived on the stage, even though he is a senior actor. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Guests from all around the world attended the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant in Jamnagar, Gujarat