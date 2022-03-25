New Delhi, March 24: Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is seen channelling 'retro chic' in a series of new jaw-dropping pictures from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's latest photoshoot.

In pictures that the actor shared on Instagram, Gill is seen dressed in a blue-hued top, which she accessorized with a pair of pink-coloured statement earrings and multi-coloured boho-style headscarf that holds together her messy curly hair in perfect style. Shehnaaz Gill Spills Glamour in Ruffled Pants Paired With White Shirt.

She further went for soft yet dramatic makeup including dramatic eyes, glossy pink-tinted lips and peach-blushed cheeks. Shehnaaz kept the caption simple as "Retro vibes ...."

The pictures garnered over seven lakh likes and thousands of comments within a few hours of being posted. "Beautiful girl in the universe #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz forever," a fan commented. Another wrote, "She Is Looking So Damn Beautiful In This.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh', co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

