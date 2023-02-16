Actor Tiger Shroff, who is a fitness enthusiast, on Thursday dropped yet another workout video on social media. Taking to Instagram, Tiger treated fans with another motivational fitness video. Sharing the video, he wrote, "60 kgs each hand felt lighter than the 50s for some reason....going hard af everyday...struggle is real." Tiger Shroff Recreates Viral ‘Choti Bacchi Ho Kya’ Dialogue After Funny Memes and Reels on Movie Line Take Over the Internet.

In the video, he can be seen lighting heavy weights and at the end flaunting his toned abs. As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff wrote, "My boyyyyyy MEHNAT." Actor Bhakhtyar IraniHard wrote, "work pays off....keep going." Fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Tiger Shroff Dances on 'Naatu Naatu' After the Song From RRR Wins Big at Golden Globes 2023 (Watch Video).

Tiger is quite active on social media and often shares his workout routine.Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Watch The Workout Video Which Tiger Shroff Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller Ganpath Part 1, opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film Heropanti.