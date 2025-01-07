Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Actor Wamiqa Gabbi has joined Adivi Sesh in the upcoming film 'G2'.

On Tuesday, the makers took to social media and welcomed Wamiqa on board.

"Team #G2 welcomes the brilliant @wamiqagabbi on board for the mission. Get ready for adrenaline pumping action in a breathtaking adventure. Stay tuned for THE THUNDER GLIMPSE this month," a post read on official Instagram handle of People Media Factory.

Emraan Hashmi is also a part of the spy thriller.

Sharing his excitement, Emraan Hashmi earlier said, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller."

Adivi Sesh said, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film."

Producer T.G Vishwa Prasad stated, "Emraan Hashmi joining G2 raises the stakes for the film. His talent aligns perfectly with the vision we have for this project. Fans can expect a cinematic spectacle like never before."

The film also stars Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini. Produced by T G Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under - People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts - and AK Entertainments, G2 will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. (ANI)

