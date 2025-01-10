New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Warner Bros Pictures India on Friday announced that it is re-releasing Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" in cinemas and IMAX across the country to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2014 sci-fi film.

The film will release in theatres on February 7.

Nolan is known for his lavishly-mounted stories such as "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "The Prestige", "Inception", "Dunkirk" and "Oppenheimer".

The film, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon and Michael Caine, revolves around a team of space explorers who travel beyond the galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars.

“The wait is finally over. We are thrilled to announce the theatrical reissue of Christopher Nolan's ‘Interstellar' in Indian cinemas on February 7th. This is a cinematic masterpiece that demands to be experienced on the big screen, particularly in IMAX.

"We invite Indian audiences to once again be captivated by its breathtaking visuals, profound exploration of humanity, and Hans Zimmer's unforgettable score. Don't miss this opportunity to witness cinematic history unfold. This release is a testament to the passion of our fans who have eagerly awaited this moment,” Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director - India Theatrical, said in a statement.

