Entertenment News | Jesse Eisenberg Looking Forward to 'Snyder-cut' Version of 'Justice League'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

London, May 28 (PTI) Actor Jesse Eisenberg is glad that filmmaker Zack Snyder is finally getting the opportunity to show his "specific vision" for "Justice League".

Warner Bros recently announced that they will be releasing the mythical 'Snyder-cut' version of the 2017 superhero movie on HBO Max in 2021.

Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Next with Mani Ratnam Will Release in 2021, Director Will Shoot in One Go to Meet the Deadline.

Eisenberg, who played supervillain Lex Luthor in Snyder's 2016 movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", expressed his happiness for the release of the 'Snyder-cut' during an interview with Digital Spy.

"I spoke to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it. Yeah (I'm excited), because I'm friends with Zack. I'm so happy for him that he gets to release something he's proud of," the actor said.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Konkona Sen's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Joins The List Of Bollywood OTT Releases Due To Lockdown?.

"Justice League" featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Eisenberg also featured in the movie, reprising his character for the end credits scene.

"I can't think of any other precedent in history where there was something of this scope. Because it's not just about releasing the movie, but it required all of this... we call it post-production.

"So it's not just they're releasing scenes that are finished, they had to do a lot of post-production and it's such a big process. And yeah, I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy with a very, very specific vision and so, yes, I'm happy that he gets that. And he seemed really happy," the actor said.

The fans of DC Extended Universe (DCEU) have been petitioning the studio time and again to release the original cut of the 2017 film from Snyder.

The filmmaker, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)