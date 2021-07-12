Actor Esha Deol Takhtani on Monday announced she is set to star in the upcoming film Ek Duaa, which would also mark her production debut. Directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee, the film will be backed by Esha and her businessman-husband, Bharat Takhtani, under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF). The actor, whose last big screen outing in Bollywood was the 2011 drama "Tell Me O Kkhuda", said she decided to turn producer as she connected deeply with the film's script. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness: Ajay Devgn Welcomes Esha Deol on Board for Upcoming Crime Series (Read Tweet).

"When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners," Esha said in a statement. Esha took a sabbatical from work after her marriage to Bharat in 2012. The couple have two daughters.The 39-year-old actor said "Ek Duaa" aligned with the kind of work she was hungry to do. Esha Deol Inspires Fans To Take Up Yoga To Strengthen Mind and Body During This Tough Phase!

Happy to share with you all that for the first time under our banner Bharat Esha Films (BEF) I’m launching Ek Duaa, our first film as producers. Overwhelmed by the script of 'Ek Duaa' I decided to not just be an actor in it but also extend my support as a producer🧿♥️ pic.twitter.com/ecwKiZBtNl — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2021

"Over the past few years, I have been busy taking care of my two daughters, who are truly a blessing for me. I always wanted to come back to films, but I wanted to do it with something special. "Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again," she added. "Ek Duaa", co-produced by Venky's and Assorted Motion Pictures, will premiere soon on the streaming platform Voot Select. Apart from the film, Esha will also be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar VIP crime-drama series "Rudra - The Edge of Darkness" starring Ajay Devgn.

