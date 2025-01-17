Jaipur, January 17: A car in the convoy of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah crashed into a cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday, police said. The National Conference leader was on his way to Ajmer from Delhi. No one was injured in the accident, police said. Bihar Road Accident: 5 Killed in 2 Separate Accidents in Madhubani and Jamui Districts.

Farooq Abdullah’s Convoy Vehicle Meets With Accident

*FLASH* >>> A car in the convoy of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah met with an accident on the way to Ajmer Dargah Sharif near Dausa in Rajasthan. Farooq Abdullah is safe. Farooq Abdullah was traveling by road escorted by cops of Delhi police. pic.twitter.com/S55WhSkI2F — Nc kalakote Sunderbani (@NCkalakote) January 17, 2025

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma said the car collided with a cow near Bhandarej. Abdullah's vehicle was moving ahead and his journey to Ajmer was unhampered, he added.

