Jaipur, January 17: A car in the convoy of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah crashed into a cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday, police said. The National Conference leader was on his way to Ajmer from Delhi. No one was injured in the accident, police said.

Farooq Abdullah’s Convoy Vehicle Meets With Accident

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma said the car collided with a cow near Bhandarej. Abdullah's vehicle was moving ahead and his journey to Ajmer was unhampered, he added.

