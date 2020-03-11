Govt Official Stabbed to Death in Telangana

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): An Assistant Commissioner in the Labour Department of Telangana was stabbed to death in Hanmakonda city of Warangal district here, police said on Tuesday.According to the police, the incident took place on March 7. Police said that they have arrested one person in connection with the case while the search is on for other accused. "On March 8, we had received a complaint from Shiva Kumar Reddy that his brother Anand Reddy, an Assistant Commissioner in the Labour Department, who was working in Khammam had gone missing and out of reach since March 7," police commissioner Dr Ravinder said.He said that a case was registered at Hanamkonda police station and a probe was initiated."Investigation revealed that Anand Reddy, along with one Pradeep Reddy had come to Warangal from Khammam to see land for purchasing. A man, who was seen roaming with Anand Reddy in Warangal, was nabbed. He confessed that he, along with five others, killed Anand Reddy on March 7 and threw his body in a forest area in Jayashankar Bhoopalpally district," Ravinder said."Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and shifted it to a government hospital for post mortem," he added.Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)