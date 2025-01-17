Marking Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, his wife and actor Kiara Advani penned a love-filled wish for her. Calling him "soulmate", Kiara shared some romantic pictures with Sidharth. In one of the images, Sidharth is seen kissing Kiara. In another image, the two can be seen embracing love by giving each other a warm hug. "Happy Birthday my soulmate [?]," she captioned the post. Reportedly, Sidharth celebrated his 40th birthday with his family in Delhi.

On February 7, 2023, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Rajasthan and officially began their "happily ever after" chapter. Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: From ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Hit Songs of the Actor That Deserve a Spot on Your Playlist!.

The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah, left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities. They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor. The two will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film 'Param Sundari'. Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Dapper Looks of the Actor that Make All the Girls Go Crazy (View Pics).

The film will be a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025. Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. She also has Don 3 and War 2 in her kitty.