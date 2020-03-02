Happy with the Progression of Bhuvi, Dhawan and Hardik: MSK Prasad

By Nitin SrivastavaNew Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): India's chief selector MSK Prasad is happy with the progression made by Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.His remarks came as all three players have been injured for a while now. Hardik and Bhuvneshwar last played a match for India last year while Dhawan last featured in an ODI against Australia in January this year."I am here to watch Shikhar Dhawan playing in the DY Patil tournament. I am here especially to watch Dhawan, Bhuvi, and Hardik. I am happy with the way they are progressing," Prasad told ANI.When asked whether his selection team would be picking the squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, Prasad said: "I have no idea about that, we will have to wait for the instructions from the secretary and BCCI president. I am not in a position to answer this".India skipper Virat Kohli failed to impress with the bat in the recently concluded tour of New Zealand.Kohli had a tough time with the bat during the New Zealand tour as he managed to go past the fifty-run mark just once. In the Test series, he failed to even go past 20 runs."We are talking about a legend who has been a run-machine for many years. He is also a human and he can have one odd series where he doesn't perform. One series should not go against him, he has been a phenomenal player," Prasad said. (ANI)

