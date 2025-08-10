Shimla, August 10: Himachal Pradesh remains battered by the ongoing monsoon, with 359 roads, including one national highway, blocked, 145 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) down, and 520 water supply schemes disrupted as of Sunday morning, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The cumulative monsoon death toll in the state has climbed to 219 since the onset of rains, with 112 fatalities in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, and 107 lives lost in road accidents, the SDMA said. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain To Intensify Again in Next Few Days; IMD Issues Orange Alert for August 11-12.

District-wise reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) show that Mandi remains the "worst-hit" in terms of road connectivity, with 214 routes blocked, followed by Kullu with 91. "A landslide at Jhed (Khanag) has blocked National Highway-305, with light motor vehicles being diverted via Kandugad." Kullu also reported the highest number of power outages, with 50 DTRs disrupted, while Mandi recorded the "largest hit" to water supply infrastructure, with 367 schemes affected. Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury Death Toll: 208 People Killed So Far; 112 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 96 in Road Accidents, Says SDMA.

Authorities have advised residents to "remain alert" as fresh spells of heavy rainfall are expected in several districts over the next 48 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall across Himachal Pradesh till at least August 12, raising concerns of further disruption and casualties. "The scale of damage this monsoon has been unprecedented. Restoration work is being carried out round the clock, but people are advised to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and riverbank areas," a senior official from the State Disaster Management Authority earlier said.

